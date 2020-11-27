comscore How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature | BGR India

WhatsApp finally launched WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature last week. This feature was long-awaited and has finally rolled out to users in India.

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: November 27, 2020 5:11 PM IST

WhatsApp finally launched WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature last week. This feature was long-awaited and has finally rolled out to users in India. As the name suggests the feature auto deletes chats of individual contact or a group after seven days from the time they were sent. Notably, in groups, only admins will have the option to enable the option. Individual users will have an option to enable or disable the feature as per their requirements.

How to Enable Disappearing Messages:
– Open the WhatsApp chat
– Tap the contact’s name
– Tap Disappearing messages
– If prompted, tap CONTINUE
– Select On
How to Enable Disappearing Messages in Group
– Open the WhatsApp group chat
– Tap the group name
– Tap Disappearing messages
– If prompted, tap CONTINUE
– Select On

