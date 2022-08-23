comscore Alleged photos and video of the next-generation Nexus 7 leaked, could be announced on July 24 | BGR India

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

You will be in the middle of both Instagram Stories, from which you can peek at the desired story without coming in the viewers' list.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 23, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Instagram Stories, Reels, and posts have become a part of our life these days. While we keep our lives out in the open on social media, often we wish to remain silent and just scroll through our feeds. Though Instagram doesn’t show others if we have seen their posts, the meta-owned app does let people know the viewers on the stories. When a person views a story, the hosting account can check on how many people have interacted with the story. But if you are looking for ways to watch Instagram secretly without letting the other person know then here is a quick trick that you can use to view a particular Instagram story secretly. How to view Instagram Stories without letting users know Tap on the IG Story next in line instead of the story you want to view. Next, tap on the story you paused and drag it to swipe left. You should note that you have to drag the story slowly to the left to get the glimpse of the story you wanted to see. You will be in the middle of both Instagram Stories, from which you can peek at the desired story without coming in the viewers’ list.

