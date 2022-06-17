Then, either select an existing collection or press to create a new one. Go to your profile, tap, and then press Saved to see the posts you've saved and the collections you've created.

Steps for How to view saved instagram posts:-

Step 1- Tap your profile picture or icon. You’ll see this in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Step 2- Tap ☰ This three-line menu icon is in the top right corner of your screen.

Step 3- Select Saved. It’s in the centre of the menu, near to a bookmark icon.

Because you can organise saved posts into collections, you’ll need to select one to see the saved posts linked with it.

To delete a saved post, first tap it to view it as a post, then tap the Save symbol (it looks like a bookmark below the right corner of the photo)