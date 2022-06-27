WhatsApp is evolving into more than just a messaging service. Users can track their periods by texting "Hi" to the Sirona WhatsApp

Female WhatsApp users can now track their menstrual cycle. Sirona a feminine hygiene company, Has created India’s first period tracker for WhatsApp. WhatsApp is evolving into more than just a messaging service. Users can track their periods by texting “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account at 9718866644. According to resource, The period tracking tool can be used to track three goals: Track periods, Conceive and Avoid pregnancy. Users will be asked to enter information about their periods and previous periods and the chatbot will keep a record and share reminders and upcoming cycle dates based on the user’s goals. The WhatsApp Business Platform is used to build the period tracker. It is also an open platform for posting experiences, Questions and solutions, Giving our Sisterhood a central location to connect and share. The Sirona app aims to provide education, Awareness and utility while also making menstrual hygiene available on the go.

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, There are following steps:-

Step 1- Add 9718866644 to your contacts

Step 2- Then send “Hi” on WhatsApp

Step 3- Sirona will provide a list of options

Step 4- for tracking your periods, Write “period tracker” in the chat box

Step 5- Then you will be asked to enter your period details

Step 6- Sirona will show you details like your ovulation details, Fertile window, Next period and last period and even your cycle length.