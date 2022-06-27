comscore Google acquires robot company Boston Dynamics, the maker of BigDog | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Learn how to view others Last Seen on Instagram- Watch the Video 1.24

Features

Learn how to view others Last Seen on Instagram- Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version 2.17

Features

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version
How to see WhatsApp status of others without being seen- Watch the video 1.21

Features

How to see WhatsApp status of others without being seen- Watch the video
How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video 1.25

Features

How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

WhatsApp is evolving into more than just a messaging service. Users can track their periods by texting "Hi" to the Sirona WhatsApp

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 27, 2022 6:05 PM IST

Female WhatsApp users can now track their menstrual cycle. Sirona a feminine hygiene company, Has created India’s first period tracker for WhatsApp. WhatsApp is evolving into more than just a messaging service. Users can track their periods by texting “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account at 9718866644. According to resource, The period tracking tool can be used to track three goals: Track periods, Conceive and Avoid pregnancy. Users will be asked to enter information about their periods and previous periods and the chatbot will keep a record and share reminders and upcoming cycle dates based on the user’s goals. The WhatsApp Business Platform is used to build the period tracker. It is also an open platform for posting experiences, Questions and solutions, Giving our Sisterhood a central location to connect and share. The Sirona app aims to provide education, Awareness and utility while also making menstrual hygiene available on the go.
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, There are following steps:-
Step 1- Add 9718866644 to your contacts
Step 2- Then send “Hi” on WhatsApp
Step 3- Sirona will provide a list of options
Step 4- for tracking your periods, Write “period tracker” in the chat box
Step 5- Then you will be asked to enter your period details
Step 6- Sirona will show you details like your ovulation details, Fertile window, Next period and last period and even your cycle length.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks