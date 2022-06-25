Hyundai Venue 2022 offers you an Advanced infotainment system, you get 8inch HD infotainment screen with Bluelink connectivity.

Hyundai Venue 2022 offers you an Advanced infotainment system, you get 8inch HD infotainment screen with Bluelink connectivity, in built navigation and wireless smartphone connectivity which supports both Android auto and apple car play and works well and is quick and responsive and now Hyundai has added Multiple Language UI support as well, now you can talk to your car 12 different languages another super cool feature. Ambient sound changes have been added you can listen to Sounds of nature according to your mood. In terms of connectivity, Venue is the most Advanced Connected Mid size SUV in its segment with 60+ Bluelink connected features.