comscore Watch Costa Rica vs Greece live streaming and telecast on Sony Six TV: FIFA World Cup 2014 live on your mobile | BGR India

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

To save you from such crimes we have compiled 5 important things that you must keep in your mind while making UPI transactions or payments for safe and smooth life.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 25, 2022 6:57 PM IST

UPI Payments have become an important part of our daily lives, transferring money directly into someones bank account that too in just few minutes have made our lives super convenient but with such convenience a lot of cybercrime incidents have also taken a rise. Hackers can easily take out your hard earned money with super ease if certain things are neglected. To save you from such crimes we have compiled 5 important things that you must keep in your mind while making UPI transactions or payments for safe and smooth life.

