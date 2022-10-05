comscore India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments & 5G Technologies Revealed

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed

The future of the connected world is not just about the newest frontier technologies, such as 5G, AI, AR/VR, Cloud, edge, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics etc. but much of it will be defined by further evolution of these existing advanced connectivity technologies.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 5, 2022 11:00 AM IST

India Mobile Congress 2022, Which is the biggest technology festival in Asia The world has already whirled towards digital transformation to enable seamless communication, connection, and commerce. This has changed the way businesses operate and the way people live, work and play. The future of connectivity involves a dramatic evolution for businesses as a virtually unlimited number of things can be connected. The world’s digital connections are about to become broader and faster, providing a platform for every industry to boost productivity and innovation. The future of the connected world is not just about the newest frontier technologies, such as 5G, AI, AR/VR, Cloud, edge, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics etc. but much of it will be defined by further evolution of these existing advanced connectivity technologies.

