Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Instagram has added a new feature for its users, allowing them to reply to comments using Reels. Now, this does not mean that you can comment with a Reel on any Instagram post.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 17, 2021 1:44 PM IST

Instagram has added a new feature for its users, allowing them to reply to comments using Reels. Now, this does not mean that you can comment with a Reel on any Instagram post. It means that if anyone has commented on your Reel, you can tap “reply” and that will let you add a sticker of that comment into a new reel, giving you a new option for interacting with your followers. Watch this tutorial to use this Feature.

