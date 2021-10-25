comscore Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels | BGR India | BGR India

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels | BGR India

Instagram Reels is something that engages the user on the social media app for long and a person can spend hours watching them. Every other person on Instagram is making reels every single minute and the kind of creativity it has gone to is amazing.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 25, 2021 7:02 PM IST

Instagram Reels is something that engages the user on the social media app for long and a person can spend hours watching them. Every other person on Instagram is making reels every single minute and the kind of creativity it has gone to is amazing. We sometimes wonder how we can also create and post such videos on our feed. Well here is a quick tutorial on how one can make reels on instagram. Watch this video to learn.

