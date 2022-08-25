These two models are being sold as the cheapest price point ever. So is this the right time to buy iPhone 12 or 13.

Apple has released invites for it’s yearly apple event 2022. With this it’s confirmed that Apple is launching new iPhone 14 series on September 7th. With new iPhone launching next month , the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 prices have drastically been slashed by few online shopping giants. These two models are being sold as the cheapest price point ever. So is this the right time to buy iPhone 12 or 13. What is the best price? Find out all this and more in this video.