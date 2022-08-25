comscore Google could unveil Android 4.3 on July 24 at an event with Sundar Pichai | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly 1.07

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here 1.25

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000 1.21

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More 1.33

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

These two models are being sold as the cheapest price point ever. So is this the right time to buy iPhone 12 or 13.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: August 25, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Apple has released invites for it’s yearly apple event 2022. With this it’s confirmed that Apple is launching new iPhone 14 series on September 7th. With new iPhone launching next month , the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 prices have drastically been slashed by few online shopping giants. These two models are being sold as the cheapest price point ever. So is this the right time to buy iPhone 12 or 13. What is the best price? Find out all this and more in this video.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks