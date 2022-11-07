iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000

Samsung’s and Apple’s high-end offerings cost way more than what they used to, simply because the two tech giants nowadays battle it out with their flagships in the ultra-premium price category that usually costs north of Rs 80,000.

Are you looking to buy a new smartphone and have a budget for Rs 60,000 then the market is flooded with a lot of phones. Samsung’s and Apple’s high-end offerings cost way more than what they used to, simply because the two tech giants nowadays battle it out with their flagships in the ultra-premium price category that usually costs north of Rs 80,000. With that said, we have compiled a list of the 5 best phones that you can consider purchasing in India right now if your budget is Rs 60,000.