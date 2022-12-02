comscore iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer ?

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

The only difference you can make out from these two smartphones is the camera placement. For More differences watch this video.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 2, 2022 5:23 PM IST

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12

Are you an apple fan? Planning to switch from android to Apple and confused which phone to invest in first. Then this video is for you. If you are looking out for a good mobile that suits your budget and requirements then you are at the right place. Here in this video, you can easily compare the features, prices and key specifications of up to 3 mobiles at the same time. In addition to this, you can change the comparison criteria and do the comparison on every technical aspect such as RAM, processor , camera, storage, display, battery, storage, user ratings, etc. The only difference you can make out from these two smartphones is the camera placement. For More differences watch this video.

