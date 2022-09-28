The feature has taken the internet by storm and can now its been added to Android smartphones as well.

Apple at its Far Out Event 2022 introduced a major redesign with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max by bringing the Dynamic Island Notch feature. It is a replacement for the notch on iPhones and allows users to check alerts and current activity in progress—such as music that’s playing, your timer, an AirDrop connection, and directions from Maps. The feature has taken the internet by storm and can now its been added to Android smartphones as well.

Ever since the introduction of the Dynamic Island feature with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the feature has gained popularity among Android smartphone users. Major smartphone users Xiaomi and Realme have already hinted at their future phones coming with the new iPhone feature.