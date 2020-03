The Realme X50 Pro was recently launched in India. It is competing against OnePlus 7T and iQOO 3 smartphones. We have put together these phones to find out which smartphone offers the best camera experience under the Rs 40,000 price segment. The Realme X50 Pro sports a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, whereas iQOO 3 and OnePlus 7T packs a 48-megapixel Sony sensor. Watch our video comparison to know more about these devices.