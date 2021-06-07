comscore JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Reliance Jio and Google together are now said to be working on a 5G JioPhone. In this video, we will cover the launch date, specifications, price and plans of the upcoming Jio-Google 5G Smartphone

Sneha Saha   |    Published: June 7, 2021 10:09 PM IST

Reliance Jio launched its first 4G phone in 2017 followed but the latest iteration dubbed the JioPhone 2 in 2018. After the release of JioPhone 2, the telco did not launch any new phone for its consumers. Reliance Jio and Google together are now said to be working on a 5G JioPhone.  In this video, we will cover the launch date, specifications, price and plans of the upcoming Jio-Google 5G Smartphone

