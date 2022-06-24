Instagram occasionally shocks its users with original & fascinating features. Like Facebook and Whats App, Instagram has also included the Last Seen feature.

Instagram is a significant social media platform that is currently bringing individuals from all over the world together. More than half of the world’s population prefers to share photos on Instagram versus Facebook. Instagram was initially designed to promote small companies, But it has now evolved into a fantastic platform for watching IGTV videos, Insta Reels and sending Direct Messages. Instagram occasionally shocks its users with original & fascinating features. Like Facebook and WhatsApp, Instagram has also included the Last Seen feature, However it differs significantly from Last Seen.

Learn how to view Last Seen on Instagram by following steps:-

Step 1- Open Instagram app on your Android device.

Step 2- Tap on profile which is situated in the bottom right.

Step 3- Tap on the top right three lines option, Then click on setting

Step 4- Tap on privacy, Go to activity status.

Step 5- click on the bar until it turns blue, Now you will able to see others last seen on Instagram.