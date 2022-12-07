Customers can register their policy by visiting the LIC's customer portal on www.licindia.in. Once the policy is registered on the online portal, follow this step-by-step guide to use LIC WhatsApp services.

Life Insurance Corporation of India which is common terms known as (LIC) has introduced its first-ever interactive WhatsApp services for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC online portal can avail several benefits including getting premium details, statement of the ULIP plan, and more through LIC’s official WhatsApp chatbox which is now available. According to LIC’s official statement, policyholders who have not registered their policies online are asked to register first to avail all the services on the instant messaging app. Customers can register their policy by visiting the LIC’s customer portal on www.licindia.in. Once the policy is registered on the online portal, follow this step-by-step guide to use LIC WhatsApp services.