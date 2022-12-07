comscore Life Insurance Corporation Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Videos

Watch Next

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ? 1.13

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? 1.21

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial 1.13

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
BGR Comparisons: Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook 1.28

Features

BGR Comparisons: Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Customers can register their policy by visiting the LIC's customer portal on www.licindia.in. Once the policy is registered on the online portal, follow this step-by-step guide to use LIC WhatsApp services.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 7, 2022 3:08 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India which is common terms known as (LIC) has introduced its first-ever interactive WhatsApp services for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC online portal can avail several benefits including getting premium details, statement of the ULIP plan, and more through LIC’s official WhatsApp chatbox which is now available. According to LIC’s official statement, policyholders who have not registered their policies online are asked to register first to avail all the services on the instant messaging app. Customers can register their policy by visiting the LIC’s customer portal on www.licindia.in. Once the policy is registered on the online portal, follow this step-by-step guide to use LIC WhatsApp services.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks