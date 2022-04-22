From Egate K9 Android to Dinshi Fusion, here's a list of mid-range projector that you can definitely go for. Watch full list here. [videourl url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Projectors_for_IPL_21_April.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Projectors_for_IPL_21_April.mp4/Projectors_for_IPL_21_April.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Projectors_for_IPL_21_April.mp4/screenshot/00000021.jpg" duration="185" mediaid="Projectors_for_IPL_21_April"]

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 : Planning to buy a super budget projector for your home to binge watch IPL 2022 and your favorite web series and films? Ten don’t worry because we have got you covered. We have a list of best and super budget projectors that fall under a price range of Rs. 14000. From Egate K9 Android to Dinshi Fusion, here’s a list of mid-range projector that you can definitely go for. Watch full list here.