Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Marvel’s Avengers is an action-adventure video game developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix. The initial gameplay was released last year at Gamescom 2019 which featured gameplay of the 5 founding members of the Avengers. Marvel’s Avengers is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC on September 4. Check out the gameplay of the beta version of the game here.