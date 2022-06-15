The casual games are intended to allow co-workers to compete against one another during meetings.

Recently Microsoft has begin developing online games for its Microsoft Teams service. According to sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, the software company has begun testing games such as Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament within Microsoft Teams. The casual games are intended to allow co-workers to compete against one another during meetings. Microsoft clearly appears to be looking at games as another way to improve the meeting experience as businesses continue to balance the needs of hybrid and remote work. Microsoft is currently testing casual games from its casual games offering internally and the company may choose not to roll out this integration to consumers and businesses. In addition to testing casual games on Teams, Microsoft is investigating virtual spaces within Teams where colleagues can network and socialise through games. These virtual spaces are part of Microsoft’s larger metaverse strategy and the company has previously detailed its ambitions for 3D avatars and immersive meetings both of which are expected to arrive with Microsoft Teams this year. Microsoft had previously added remote work features to Teams. ‘Together mode’ was one of the first features added nearly two years ago during the pandemic. Microsoft Teams has also been updated with remote views and features, as well as mobile enhancements.