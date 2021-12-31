comscore Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Features
  • Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022 8.27

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India 2.28

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts 0.55

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India 1.18

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

We are in the era where there is an app for everything including managing our daily lives, earning money, and staying in touch with family and friends and much more.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 31, 2021 11:37 AM IST

We are in the era where there is an app for everything including managing our daily lives, earning money, and staying in touch with family and friends and much more. You name a problem or requirement you have an app for it to make your life easy and convenient. With the pandemic still prevailing, people started using a lot of apps to stay within their homes and shop for essentials and play with their friends. Watch this video to know more.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored