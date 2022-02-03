moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Moto G71 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Moto G71 5G is company’s mid budget smartphone which features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. For security, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone has some of the capabilities to be a good under 20K budget smartphone contender. Do check out the Pros and Cons in this video.