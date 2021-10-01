Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Motorola just launched it all new Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India. Edge 20 Pro comes with a Sleek Design and gives a very premium feel.

Motorola just launched it all new Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India. Edge 20 Pro comes with a Sleek Design and gives a very premium feel. It is Super light in weight one can never have a problem while working on it for long hours. The Display is quite impressive and looks promising the user have some great experience while watching a video or a movie or while playing a game. Here in the video we show you the first look of the phone and what all you get inside the box.