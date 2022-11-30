comscore Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available Watch Video
  WhatsApp New Feature: Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

WhatsApp New Feature: Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

A recent report from WABetaInfo suggests that iPhone users now can access the new feature after installing the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 from the App Store.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 30, 2022 7:05 PM IST

WhatsApp has been on a roll where the instant message platform has managed to regularly come out with a bunch of new features for users in order to offer a better experience. The messaging app is now letting iOS users forward media with a caption and Android users have received the ability to message themselves on WhatsApp and we also discussed about it briefly in our previous video. Here is everything you need to know about the new WhatsApp features that its coming up with. A recent report from WABetaInfo suggests that iPhone users now can access the new feature after installing the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 from the App Store.

