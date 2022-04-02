OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-Inch LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display and is available in two colors- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch: OnePlus just dropped it’s latest launch OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The smartphone is one of the most expensive smartphones built by the company. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 1 processor. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 80 W SUPERVOOC fast charge support. OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-Inch LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display and is available in two colors- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Checkout our latest video to know more about the features, price and specs in detail.