5 things that you must know about this new beautiful looking smartphone. Sturdy design: Well the phones design is quite big and sturdy and the phone does feel a little heavier than other smartphones. Over all the design is niche and very premium. Supreme performance- About the Performance, Well OnePlus 10T is actually a solid offering and the device features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform also the phone is one of the fastest phones on the market right now. Clean software- The phone has OxygenOS 12.1, based on Android 12, which has a separate identity from OPPO’s ColorOS. the overall interface remains clean with little-to-no bloatware. 150W super fast charging: the most impressive thing is the battery charging time that the phone takes although the phone is packed with 4,800mAh battery which is backed up by a 150W SuperVOOC charging adapter. the 150W charger can juice up the cell fully in less than 20 minutes and you can get about 50 percent of the battery in just seven minutes. Cons No alert slider- this time the distinctive thing with the oneplus devices was given a miss no alert slider is present on the Oneplus 10T.