OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord

OnePlus Nord 2 is set to launch in India on July 22. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed several details about the smartphone, starting from 5G support to MediaTek Helio 1200-AI chipset, Amazon availability to much more.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: July 12, 2021 10:09 PM IST

OnePlus Nord 2 is set to launch in India on July 22. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed several details about the smartphone, starting from 5G support to MediaTek Helio 1200-AI chipset, Amazon availability to much more. Watch our video to find out all details confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 so far.

