Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Here's our review of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro's camera performance.

Staff   |    Published: September 1, 2020 9:18 PM IST

Oppo’s recently released a mid-range segment smartphone called the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Along with that, it has a 48-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX 586 sensor and F1.7 aperture on the back. The quad-camera setup also features an 8-megapixel Ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel mono-color sensor. Here’s our review of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro’s camera performance.

