Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

Diwali is almost here and for the biggest gifting season of the year, POCO is giving offers for the last time ever on a few smartphones during this years Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 29, 2021 11:01 PM IST

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Diwali is almost here and for the biggest gifting season of the year, POCO is giving offers for the last time ever on a few smartphones during this years Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The sale is starting from 28th October till 3rd November, consumers can purchase the POCO X3 Pro, POCO M2 Pro and POCO C3 at amazing prices for one last time. Starting at just Rs 15,749, POCO X3 Pro, POCO M2 Pro at Rs 10,799, and POCO C3 at just Rs 6,749, make for a stellar deal. If these aren’t the products you are looking for then do check out the performance oriented F3 GT 8GB at a first time ever offer.

