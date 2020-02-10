comscore Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison: Which 64-megapixel camera is better? | BGR India

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison: Which 64-megapixel camera is better?

Features

Poco X2 is the first smartphone with 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor in India. Here is how it stacks up against Realme X2 in the camera department.

  • Published: February 10, 2020 7:45 PM IST

Here is our full comparison between the cameras on Poco X2 and Realme X2. The results are both shocking and surprising at the same time. The Poco X2 has a new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor while Realme X2 uses Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. They also feature additional cameras for ultra wide-angle, depth sensing and macro mode. Poco X2 also has an additional camera at the front for portrait model selfies. Does more cameras make it any better than the competition? Watch our video comparison to find out.

