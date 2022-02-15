comscore | BGR India
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

If you are looking for a new handset loaded with latest features and specs, then here is a list of smartphones that will launch this week which you can definitely go for. Watch video.

Pavni Jain   |    Published: February 15, 2022 8:18 PM IST

This week we witnessed the launch of some amazing smartphones from brands like Infinix, Poco and Asus. But that’s not all as there are more smartphones that will be coming this week. Realme and OnePlus are also going to make a splash with their upcoming launch event. So, if you are looking for a new device packed with latest specs and features, then you should know all about the latest smartphone launches. Find out in our latest video!

