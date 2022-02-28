Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Printing industry has gone a lot in times of covid. The technology and the printing products have gone under a major change during covid. The technology and the gadget plan has been done in a way that it has included and shifted its focus in home printing needs as well.

We have industries best of officials from big brands who have spoken to us and have spilled their beans on the plan, shift in printing focus and also the way forward considering the covid future. To know it all , watch this video as we have best faces from CANON AND HP talk about it all.