PUBG Karakin map: First look

There’s a new map on the popular battle royale game PUBG called Karakin. Karakin is an island off the coast of North Africa and is only 2×2 in size. It is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. This small map is fast and dangerous. Players can expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map. The Black Zone pushes players out of the safety of a building. Black Zone changes the geography of towns and opens up different types of combat.