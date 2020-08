PUBG Mobile's reworked Erangel 2.0 map is finally out.

The devs of PUBG Mobile have been teasing the release of Erangel 2.0 for over a year now. And the refreshed map has finally made it to the global beta version of PUBG Mobile. Before hitting the global version it made it debut in the Chinese version of the game, Game For Peace. We have played the map and pointed out some of the major changes in it. Check out the video.