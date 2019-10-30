comscore PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look | BGR India

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

Features

This new mode comes with access to a number of new and interesting weapons. Here is our first look showcasing everything new in the Payload mode.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 8:24 PM IST

PUBG Corporation, the developer behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile has just made a new announcement. As part of the announcement, the company has just rolled out a new game mode called “PUBG Mobile Payload Mode”. The company initially announced this new mode last week. Now, players can access the mode and try out the new game mode. It comes with access to a number of new and interesting weapons. We updated the game to test out the new game mode. Here is our first look at everything new in the Payload mode.

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 8:24 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Huami Amazfit GTS Review
3:14

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review
3:20

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones Review
1:18

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones Review

News

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple Watch Series 4 First Look
2:26

Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look
1:7

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look
1:29

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Apple MacBook Air 2018 Hands-on
1:44

Apple MacBook Air 2018 Hands-on

Features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode
3:32

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone
1:12

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones
1:30

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online