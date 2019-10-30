PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

PUBG Corporation, the developer behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile has just made a new announcement. As part of the announcement, the company has just rolled out a new game mode called “PUBG Mobile Payload Mode”. The company initially announced this new mode last week. Now, players can access the mode and try out the new game mode. It comes with access to a number of new and interesting weapons. We updated the game to test out the new game mode. Here is our first look at everything new in the Payload mode.