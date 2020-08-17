comscore Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed | BGR India

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy is now out with new operator Zero

Staff   |    Published: August 17, 2020 7:17 PM IST

The upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy was just revealed by Ubisoft. The new season in introducing the fan favorite character Sam Fisher from the Splinter Cell games as Zero. Besides this the popular Chalet map has been redesigned and scopes and sights have been redesigned as well. There’s also the Ping 2.0 system, a new secondary hard breaching gadget. This new season will definitely change the way Rainbow Six Siege is played. Let’s take a look at all the major changes in Operation Shadow Legacy in this video

