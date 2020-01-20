comscore Realme UI: A look at new features | BGR India

Realme UI: A look at new features

Features

Realme has rolled out the new Realme UI for its smartphones. Here is a closer look at it.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 7:27 PM IST

Realme UI, the new user interface based on Android 10, has started rolling out. The update is now available for Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro. With the update, Realme is planning to change the user interface for its customers. While it claims to be based on stock Android, the interface looks much more designed with ColorOS in mind. There are some nice features like updated smart sidebar and three fingerprint screenshot. The overall UI itself is cleaner with flat icons and typography. With the update, Realme seems to be moving further away from its Oppo heritage.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
