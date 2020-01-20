Realme UI: A look at new features

Realme UI, the new user interface based on Android 10, has started rolling out. The update is now available for Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro. With the update, Realme is planning to change the user interface for its customers. While it claims to be based on stock Android, the interface looks much more designed with ColorOS in mind. There are some nice features like updated smart sidebar and three fingerprint screenshot. The overall UI itself is cleaner with flat icons and typography. With the update, Realme seems to be moving further away from its Oppo heritage.

