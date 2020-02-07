Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Design, prices, features compared

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has now gone independent, and has launched its first smartphone in this new capacity. This new device is the ‘Poco X2’. As the name suggests, this is not the successor to the Poco F1. It however still tries to set a benchmark in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Competition in this segment is however fierce with brands launching phones with premium features and aggressive prices. Though there’s quite a bit of hype around the new smartphone, it will face tough competition from the recently launched Realme X2. If you’re confused between the two devices, here’s a detailed comparison between the two in aspects like design, prices and features.