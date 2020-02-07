comscore Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Design, prices, features compared | BGR India

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Design, prices, features compared

Features

Here's how the newly launched Poco X2 compares against arch rival Realme X2.

  • Updated: February 7, 2020 9:48 AM IST

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has now gone independent, and has launched its first smartphone in this new capacity. This new device is the ‘Poco X2’. As the name suggests, this is not the successor to the Poco F1. It however still tries to set a benchmark in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Competition in this segment is however fierce with brands launching phones with premium features and aggressive prices. Though there’s quite a bit of hype around the new smartphone, it will face tough competition from the recently launched Realme X2. If you’re confused between the two devices, here’s a detailed comparison between the two in aspects like design, prices and features.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 9:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 7, 2020 9:48 AM IST

Featured Videos

Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020
04:10
Hands On
Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020
Oppo F15 Review
04:13

Reviews

Oppo F15 Review
Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020
04:17

Features

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020
How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp
02:25

Hands On

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp

Reviews

Honor 9X Review
3:57

Honor 9X Review

Oppo F15 Review
04:13

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Smart Go Plus Review

Tecno Smart Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review
04:29

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

News

Ather 450X First Look
3:58

Ather 450X First Look

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Hands On

Poco X2 First Impressions
4:5

Poco X2 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions
2:59

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look
3:01

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020
04:10

Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020

Features

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison
04:26

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020
04:17

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android