comscore Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

Videos

Watch Next

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord 1.59

Features

OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things OnePlus confirms about the upcoming Nord
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate 2.19

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad 3.01

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad
How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click 1.39

Features

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

Redmi Note 10T is all set to launch in India next week. With the upcoming Redmi Note, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to take on the likes of other competition devices such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and more. Watch our video to know everything about the upcoming Redmi Note 10T.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: July 14, 2021 8:49 PM IST

Redmi Note 10T is all set to launch in India next week. The smartphone is yet another addition to the Redmi Note 10 series. The company has launched several phone models before and with the upcoming one, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to take on the likes of other competition devices such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and more. Watch our video to find out everything we know about the Redmi Note 10T so far.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored