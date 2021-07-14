Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch soon: Everything we need to know

Redmi Note 10T is all set to launch in India next week. With the upcoming Redmi Note, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to take on the likes of other competition devices such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and more. Watch our video to know everything about the upcoming Redmi Note 10T.

Dharmik Patel | Published: July 14, 2021 8:49 PM IST