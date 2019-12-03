Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first commercially available folding smartphone in India. It is available for Rs 1.65 lakh. For this premium, you get a small display on the outside, and when unfolded, you have a big tablet-like screen. The smartphone features a total of six cameras. There are a lot of other interesting features such as wireless charging, app continuity and more. In this video, we are talking about the top 5 features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

You can read our review here.