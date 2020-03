Samsung is getting serious about competition in the premium mid-range segment. By that we mean devices that are priced above Rs 30,000. In order to take on OnePlus and Apple, Samsung has launched two new smartphones – Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has flagship level camera at a starting price of Rs 38,999. So, how does it stack up against OnePlus 7T, the best-selling smartphone in this price segment? We find out in this video.