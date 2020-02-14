Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Smartphone maker Samsung recently launched the light version of its 2019 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Lite. As part of the launch, the company shared the specifications and pricing details of the smartphone. Taking a closer look, Samsung has priced the S10 Lite at Rs 39,999. This pricing makes the smartphone an ideal contender for the mid-premium segment. The specifications make it ideal for a comparison between the OnePlus 7T Pro and the Galaxy S10 Lite. Check out our in-depth camera comparison between the 7T Pro and S10 Lite.