comscore SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000 1.38

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 ! 1.47

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !
Top Podcast Apps For Android : Take A Look ! 1.58

Features

Top Podcast Apps For Android : Take A Look !
WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do 1.31

Features

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

SanDisk IxPAND wireless charger is Western Digital's first wireless charger. Watch this review Video about the product and know if it's worth buying or not.

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: September 15, 2021 12:12 PM IST

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger Review : Priced at 2,999 and backed by a two year limited warranty, SanDisk IxPAND wireless charger is Western Digital’s first wireless charger. With amazing features that includes quick charge 3.0 power adapter, 15 W fast charging and 256 GB storage, you would be wondering if it is worth buying or not. Watch this review video to have a clearer picture about the product’s features and whether you should invest our money on this product or not.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Reviews

News

Sponsored