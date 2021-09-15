SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

SanDisk IxPAND wireless charger is Western Digital's first wireless charger. Watch this review Video about the product and know if it's worth buying or not.

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger Review : Priced at 2,999 and backed by a two year limited warranty, SanDisk IxPAND wireless charger is Western Digital’s first wireless charger. With amazing features that includes quick charge 3.0 power adapter, 15 W fast charging and 256 GB storage, you would be wondering if it is worth buying or not. Watch this review video to have a clearer picture about the product’s features and whether you should invest our money on this product or not.