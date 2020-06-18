In this new episode of Speaking with BGR India, we spoke with Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories, Ashim Mathur. He has been a marketing guru for some of the top global c

In this new episode of Speaking with BGR India, we spoke with Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories, Ashim Mathur. He has been a marketing guru for some of the top global companies. He started off at LG Electronics as the Marketing Manager in 1999 and moved to Microsoft as the Director of Marketing in 2005. During his time there he saw the launch of the Xbox 360. And he finally moved to Dolby Laboratories in 2010 and is currently the Senior Regional Director, for Emerging Markets and handled projects that included technologies like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Access. Check out the full interview here