BGR India speaks with Zee Digital Publishing CEO, Rohit Chadda on Zee's success and future plans.

We’re back with another new episode of Speaking with BGR India. And this time we spoke with CEO of Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda. He has been the talk of the investment banking and entrepreneurial circles since he began his career co-founding Foodpanda back in 2012. Foodpanda was a success story under him following which he created a multi-channel offline payments platform called PayLo in 2015. And finally in 2019 he joined as the CEO of digital publishing at Zee Group. The Zee Digital publishing business under him has prospered and even attained milestones like achieving 150 million users in just about a year.