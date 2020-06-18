There’s a new series taking shape on BGR India and it is named Speaking with BGR India. As part of the series, we will conduct interviews with top industry stakeholders, CEOs, founders, and more. To kick things off, we spoke with Tarun Katiyal, the CEO of ZEE5 in the inaugural edition of the series. Katiyal speaks about managing an OTT platform in the times of Covid-19, along with his journey that led to where he is today.