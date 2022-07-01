Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Emails which you do not need anymore or it will needed in future. You can keep items in the Archive folder and still easily access them.

The Archive email feature of Windows outlook to keep messages that you’ve already answered or acted on. Consider the Archive to be a file folder for those emails which you do not need anymore or it will needed in future. You can keep items in the Archive folder and still easily access them.

Steps for Archive emails in Windows outlook are following:-

Step 1- Open your Window outlook in your PC/Laptop.

Step 2- Click on File, In Info there is a option of Tools, Tap on Tools.

Step 3- It will appear Mailbox cleanup, Empty Deleted Items Folder and Clean up Old Items, Tap on Clean up Old Items.

Step 4- Tap on Archive this Folder and all subfolders.

Step 5- If you want to Archive by date, There is a option Archive items older than.

Now, your all no use emails are archived. So basically, It helps you to save the messages you might need without choosing between trashing them or a clogged inbox.