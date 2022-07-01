You can modify the meeting invite by accessing it and making changes on the details page.

Outlook makes it simple to modify a meeting or event you created, offer a new time and automatically alert all attendees if you need to postpone it for any reason. You can modify the meeting invite by accessing it and making changes on the details page.

Follow the steps for schedule meeting in Windows outlook are following:-

Step 1- Go to Calendar in the navigation pane from the bottom left corner of outlook screen.

Step 2- Find the appointment in your calendar. Go to your scheduled meeting date.

Step 3- Double-click on the appointment to open it.

Step 4- Change the start and end time and date if necessary

Step 5- Click Save & Close Or Click the update buttom.

By clicking on the appointment in the calendar and dragging it to a different time slot, you may also adjust the appointment time. By clicking and sliding the top or bottom of the appointment box up or down, you can adjust the appointment’s length.