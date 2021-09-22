WhatsApp Tips : How To Back Up WhatsApp Chat History On Google Drive

What if you lose your WhatsApp content while switching to a new phone ? Watch this step by step guide that helps to back up WhatsApp chats in google drive.

WhatsApp Tips : One of the most convenient messaging app WhatsApp is used worldwide by people to chat with their family and friends and share special moments in form of messages, videos, photos and statuses. But what if you lose all your WhatsApp content while switching to a new phone or formatting your phone ? Well, then you don’t have to worry about it as WhatsApp provides the feature to back up all your chats to google drive. In this video we will give a step by step explanation on how to back up your WhatsApp chats on Google Drive. Watch video