Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It | BGR India

Want To Restore Deleted Pictures And Videos From Google Photos ? Here Is How To Do It

Do you want to recover deleted pictures and videos from Google photos ? Here's how you can do it by following these simple steps. Watch video

Dharmik Patel   |    Updated: September 21, 2021 5:30 PM IST

Steps to recover deleted photos and videos from Google photos : Google Photos is one of the most preferred and safest cloud storage platforms. It gives best backup options to archive your pictures and videos, especially for Google Pixel and Android phones. You can easily get access to the old pictures and videos any time you want. However, if you have somehow lost your photos and videos by any means and are seeking to recover them back, then here’s a video for you that explains how you can restore your them by following just a few simple steps. Watch video.

